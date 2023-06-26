East Texan counselor brings awareness to an overlooked age group that battles with PTSD

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the last days of PTSD awareness month, an East Texas licensed professional counselor highlights an often overlooked group, children.

Betsy Gomez-Lybrand, a licensed professional counselor in Tyler, expressed the importance of knowing the difference between trauma and PTSD.

“1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will have experience trauma and just because they have experience trauma and had trauma symptoms that doesn’t necessarily mean they have PTSD, said Gomez-Lybrand.

The severity of the traumatic event can cause a child to develop PTSD.

According to KidsHealth, a national children’s health system, the following are some examples of events that can cause this mental health disorder:

• Physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

• The death of a close family member.

• Car accidents and shootings.

Since these events cause distress in children they need additional support.

“We work through that trauma, we process that and we just help them you know connect their thoughts their feelings, and their behaviors, said Gomez-Lybrand. “On what is it that happened to me and how do I get passed that with coping skills? Again with that parental support, my support as well.”

Some professional counselors say two key factors play big roles in the healing process, getting therapy after experiencing trauma and a child’s support system.

According to the CDC, some symptoms to look out for are the following:

• Having nightmares and sleep problems.

• Intense fear and sleep problems.

• Irritability and angry outbursts

• Re-living the event repeatedly in thought or play.

• Avoiding people or places related to the event.

Some of these symptoms at times are confused with symptoms of ADHD, if you believe your child has PTSD the first step is to talk with your healthcare provider.

To know more about local services provided by Betsy Gomez-Lybrand you can visit her website.

