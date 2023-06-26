Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Cameron Park Zoo is holding a naming contest for newborn giraffe

The giraffe was born at the zoo Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:10 a.m. She is 6 feet 7 inches...
The giraffe was born at the zoo Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:10 a.m. She is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.(Cameron Park Zoo)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Park Zoo announced they are holding a naming contest for a newborn girl Masai giraffe.

The giraffe was born at the zoo Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5:10 a.m. She is 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society is holding the naming contest from June 27, 2023, through July 9, 2023.

Name choices for the contest are Adelaide, Kalani, Kira and Zuri.

People will need to pay $5 per vote. The money raised will go towards the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Anyone who wants to vote can visit https://cameronparkzoo.kindful.com/e/giraffe-naming-contest-1.

The birth of the Masai giraffe is important since they are currently an endangered species. This is the second calf born to the pair of parents, Penelope and Dane, at Cameron Park Zoo.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.
Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries
Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
SWEPCO announced Sunday it had donated a truckload of food and supplies to the Longview Dream...
Longview pantry, church receive donations from SWEPCO
Major wreck in Rusk County sends multiple people to hospitals

Latest News

Desnique Herndon
Jacksonville man found guilty of child sex trafficking
Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland
REPORT: Vatican launches investigation into Diocese of Tyler’s Bishop Strickland
The director was joined by the three student actors playing Mole, Badger and Ratty.
SFA Theatre’s production of ‘Wind in the Willows’ an experience for all ages
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley about county damage from...
WebXtra: Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley about county damage from...
WebXtra: Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms