Winnsboro fire department starts relief fund for those affected by storms

Fire Chief Mark Griffin talks about why the Winnsboro Fire Department came up with a relief fund to help people with storm recovery.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Though power is back on for most East Texans, one fire department is still trying to do what it can to help day-to-day life return to normal.

Most base camps and distribution centers have closed operations now, but the Winnsboro Fire Department is urging citizens to donate to a relief fund for East Texans, knowing that it could be months before people affected by the storms and heat will receive any state or federal funds for recovery. The fire department set up the relief fund through a Winnsboro bank.

The money will be doled out to those who need to replenish their food supply, lost in the power outage and heat, or to help clear trees and debris that they can’t afford to hire crews for.

Fire Chief Mark Griffin talks about why they came up with the fund.

