Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy and warm this morning, we’re starting our Sunday with temperatures already in the 80s for some. It will be another hot and humid day, with highs today in the upper 90s. The humidity this afternoon will have our heat indices (“feels like” temperatures) between 105-degrees and 110-degrees. The entire area is under either an Excessive Heat Warning or a Heat Advisory, please be mindful of the heat and stay safe! This afternoon will be mostly sunny, and we’ll keep clear skies around for the evening. Temperatures cool into the 80s after sunset, and then into the upper 70s overnight.

Late this evening/overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms may move through East Texas as a storm system moves out of Arkansas. Many of us will not see and shower/thunderstorm activity, but don’t be surprised if you wake up to the sound of rain or thunder tonight or early tomorrow. There is a low chance we could see a stronger shower or storm as this system moves through the area, we’ll be watching for you overnight tonight.

I mentioned yesterday that I wasn’t comfortable putting any triple digit temperatures in the extended forecast until we’d officially hit 100-degrees for the first time - well I’m going to backtrack on that one. Our computer model guidance continues to forecast temperatures in the triple digits this week and at this point it may be foolish of me to not put some 100s in the forecast. Expect most of next week to be HOT(!) and humid, with mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay dry through the work week but may see a chance for rain next weekend. That said, you may consider yourself lucky if you get any rain tonight. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

