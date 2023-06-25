Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries

First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.
First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers were called to the wreck at about 12:21 p.m., according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue. Units arrived to find a red car that had rolled and come to rest on its roof during the crash. Firemen said everyone was already out of the vehicle and had only minor injuries.

Both occupants refused to be taken to a hospital.

Rollover wreck
Rollover wreck(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

