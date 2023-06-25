Rollover wreck in Henderson County leaves 2 with minor injuries

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - First responders were notified of a single-vehicle wreck on TX-198 Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers were called to the wreck at about 12:21 p.m., according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue. Units arrived to find a red car that had rolled and come to rest on its roof during the crash. Firemen said everyone was already out of the vehicle and had only minor injuries.

Both occupants refused to be taken to a hospital.

Rollover wreck (Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.