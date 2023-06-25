Payne Springs crews respond to mobile home fire

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Lake Arrowhead that destroyed a home.

At about 9:24 p.m. Saturday, volunteers were alerted about the fire and arrived to find a double-wide mobile home 80% involved with fire, according to a post from Payne Springs Fire Rescue. An RV was also threatened.

Two attack lines were pulled and crews quickly knocked down the flames to begin overhauling the structure, the post said.

The home was vacant with no power prior to the fire, so no residents were injured, firemen said. One firefighter did get some debris in his eye, but crews on scene were able to flush it out.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. PSFR was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire and Eustace Fire.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. (Payne Springs Fire Rescue)

