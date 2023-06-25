Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview pantry, church receive donations from SWEPCO

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two organizations in Longview have received donations from SWEPCO to support their community outreach, after providing lodging for crews during the widespread power outage caused by recent storms.

SWEPCO announced Sunday it had donated a truckload of food and supplies to the Longview Dream Center and Grace Creek Church, after those two organizations provided lodging to crews working storm restoration. The donations are meant to “help the community recover from the recent super cell storm that pummeled the Ark-La-Tex region on June 16,” SWEPCO said.

In addition to hosting linemen, Grace Creek Church has been offering free meals and groceries to residents since the storms, along with cooling and charging stations.

SWEPCO began demobilizing its base camps late Saturday following a week-long historic restoration effort that mobilized more than 4,000 utility professionals.

As of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the company reported 1,297 meters still without power, which is down from more than 70,000 reported immediately following the storm.

