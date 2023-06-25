Finlay, Zardes spark Austin to 3-0 victory over Dynamo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay and Gyasi Zardes scored first-half goals and Austin FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Finlay gave goalkeeper Brad Stuver the only goal he would need when he scored unassisted in the 22nd minute. It was his third goal of the season. Zardes added an insurance goal in the 32nd minute, using assists from Sebastián Driussi and Diego Fagundez to find the net for a fifth time.

Defender Julio Cascante scored five minutes into the second half to complete the scoring. Daniel Pereira and Jon Gallagher had assists on Cascante's second goal this season.

Stuver finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for Austin (7-8-4). Steve Clark saved one shot for Houston (8-8-3)

Austin has won all four match-ups at home with the Dynamo. Houston owns two home victories over Austin this season. The home team has won seven of the eight meetings all-time.

Austin is 6-2-1 all-time at home against its in-state rivals — Houston and FC Dallas — but just 1-5-1 on the road.

The Dynamo saw a four-match win streak in all competitions come to an end. It was their longest streak since a five-match run in 2012. Houston has 12 wins in all competitions this season, equaling its total from last season and topping its totals in the 2020-21 seasons.

Fagundez, who scored his first goal of the season in a win over FC Dallas last time out, is one of three players with at least one goal in every season since 2011. He joins teammate Will Bruin and Toronto FC's C.J. Sapong.

Houston was shut out after scoring two goals in the first 4:15 of a victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. It was the fastest a team has scored two goals since the New York Red Bulls did it in 3:14 against New York City FC in 2018.

The Dynamo travel to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Austin travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

