Tyler Rose Garden holds 3rd annual Bee Day in the Garden

Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner talked about the importance of pollinators for our overall food supply.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler community is holding a festival in the Rose Garden to celebrate National Pollinator Week.

Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner talked about the importance of pollinators for our overall food supply.

“The quickest statistic I have for you is one in three bites of food that we eat is thanks to pollinators like bees,” she said. “If there is not enough food habitat for them, there is not going to be enough food for us. We have to take care of our pollinators; we have to take care of our habitats for that biodiversity, so we can continue to enjoy all those things.”

The event offers free activities, workshops and even advice for keeping your own bee hive.

“We are just here spreading the word for people who want to start raising bees — it’s not hard — but other than that, if you’re not into raising them, at least making sure you’re making concious choices so those bees are safe,” Garner said. “The biggest one is pesticides: avoiding pesticides.”

The event is paired with vendors selling food and will continue until 2 p.m. Saturday. Learn more from the city’s event page.

Bee Day in the Garden
Bee Day in the Garden(City of Tyler)

