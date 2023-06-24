Thousands of East Texans without power after Friday night storms
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Thunderstorms rolled through East Texas on Friday night, knocking out power for many customers.
The majority of households without electricity are located in the following counties:
- Rusk County - 11,692
- Smith County - 11,220
- Van Zandt County - 4,319
- Wood County - 3,909
Timelines for power restoration are currently unknown.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.