Thousands of East Texans without power after Friday night storms

East Texas (KLTV) - Thunderstorms rolled through East Texas on Friday night, knocking out power for many customers.

The majority of households without electricity are located in the following counties:

Rusk County - 11,692

Smith County - 11,220

Van Zandt County - 4,319

Wood County - 3,909

Timelines for power restoration are currently unknown.

