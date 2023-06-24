Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this morning, and cool for many of us. Temperatures are in the low and mid 70s across a large portion of the area, with only a couple spots in Deep East Texas sitting in the upper 70s early. There is a very slim chance for a shower or two during the first couple hours of today, but the rest of the day (and weekend) will be dry. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs today in the mid 90s. It’s going to be hot yet again, and we have a Heat Advisory in effect for the entire area today. If you’ll be outdoors today, make sure you’re staying hydrated and being mindful of the heat. This evening, we’ll hold onto clear skies as temperatures cool into the 80s, and then eventually the 70s overnight.

Sunday will be much like today, hot and sunny. We already have a Heat Advisory issued for some counties tomorrow, I would not be surprised to see the rest added by tomorrow morning. The next week will feature highs in the upper 90s, and likely some 100s. Though I don’t have any 100s officially in the forecast, I’d like to wait until we’ve hit 100-degrees once, then I’ll feel more comfortable making the jump the century mark in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies through next week as well, with no rain in the forecast. We’ll likely see the issuance of Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings for most of next week as heat indices (“feels like” temperatures) will be between 105-degrees and 110-degrees (plus). Yikes... another hot and humid week ahead. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.