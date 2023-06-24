Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County roads blocked by trees toppled in storm

(KMOV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following storms that moved through East Texas, several Rusk County roads were blocked by trees Friday night.

According to a Rusk County OEM alert, the affected roads were FM 850 between 42 and 259, 42 south of Laird Hill, 323 near Pleasant Hill Cemetery and multiple other locations.

Authorities urge Rusk County motorists to drive with caution.

