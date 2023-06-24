Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Pittsburg emergency base camp prepares to close

Having achieved their mission, Command Director David Abernathy says the majority of the work is now done and the Pittsburg emergency base camp is set to close.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - After organizing an enormous amount of manpower, equipment and supplies to help East Texans during the aftermath of storms, power outages and heat, a strategic base camp is set to close up.

The emergency management base camp tent city in Pittsburg will close operations tonight. The camp incorporated fire and forest service personnel, as well as National Guard troops, in a four-day effort to get supplies and assistance to East Texans in five counties.

Having achieved their mission, Command Director David Abernathy says the majority of the work is now done.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands of East Texans without power after Friday night storms
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Rusk County roads blocked by trees toppled in storm
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

Latest News

Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner
Tyler Rose Garden holds 3rd annual Bee Day in the Garden
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Resources include cases of water, bags of ice and boxes containing 12 meals.
National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon
Mount Vernon First Baptist Church is handing out free meals to the community.
WebXtra: Mount Vernon FBC offers free meals to community