Pittsburg emergency base camp prepares to close

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - After organizing an enormous amount of manpower, equipment and supplies to help East Texans during the aftermath of storms, power outages and heat, a strategic base camp is set to close up.

The emergency management base camp tent city in Pittsburg will close operations tonight. The camp incorporated fire and forest service personnel, as well as National Guard troops, in a four-day effort to get supplies and assistance to East Texans in five counties.

Having achieved their mission, Command Director David Abernathy says the majority of the work is now done.

