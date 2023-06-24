Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple Tyler traffic lights out following thunderstorm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A short but powerful thunderstorm left several Tyler intersections without lights Friday night.

As of 8 p.m., the following list of affected intersections was provided by authorities:

  • Amherst Drive at Old Bullard Road
  • Beckham Avenue at 5th Street
  • Broadway Avenue at Rieck Road
  • Broadway Avenue at Rose Plaza
  • Front Street at Palace Avenue
  • Loop 323 at Silvercreek Drive
  • Old Jacksonville Highway at Sunnybrook Drive
  • Broadway Avenue at Donnybrook Avenue
  • Vine Avenue at Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive

Tyler motorists are urged to drive with caution, and be aware of intersections that may be without power.

