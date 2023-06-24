Multiple Tyler traffic lights out following thunderstorm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A short but powerful thunderstorm left several Tyler intersections without lights Friday night.

As of 8 p.m., the following list of affected intersections was provided by authorities:

Amherst Drive at Old Bullard Road

Beckham Avenue at 5th Street

Broadway Avenue at Rieck Road

Broadway Avenue at Rose Plaza

Front Street at Palace Avenue

Loop 323 at Silvercreek Drive

Old Jacksonville Highway at Sunnybrook Drive

Broadway Avenue at Donnybrook Avenue

Vine Avenue at Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive

Tyler motorists are urged to drive with caution, and be aware of intersections that may be without power.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.