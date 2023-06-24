Multiple Tyler traffic lights out following thunderstorm
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A short but powerful thunderstorm left several Tyler intersections without lights Friday night.
As of 8 p.m., the following list of affected intersections was provided by authorities:
- Amherst Drive at Old Bullard Road
- Beckham Avenue at 5th Street
- Broadway Avenue at Rieck Road
- Broadway Avenue at Rose Plaza
- Front Street at Palace Avenue
- Loop 323 at Silvercreek Drive
- Old Jacksonville Highway at Sunnybrook Drive
- Broadway Avenue at Donnybrook Avenue
- Vine Avenue at Earl Campbell Drive and Sunnybrook Drive
Tyler motorists are urged to drive with caution, and be aware of intersections that may be without power.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.