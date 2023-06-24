Mt. Enterprise church offers cooling station Saturday

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - A church in Rusk County is continuing to offer residents a place to cool down as storm recovery carries on.

Landmark Baptist Church has opened its Life Center as a cooling station for anyone who is still out of power, according to a post from the fire department.

The building is located at 201 NW First St., diagonally across from the fire station.

