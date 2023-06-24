Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states

FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(Tommy Martino | AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Republican lawmakers in Montana are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states.

In a Friday night tweet, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he has received “disturbing” reports of anonymous threats sent to legislators. The Montana attorney general posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with a “white powder substance” sent to her home address.

“PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS about opening your mail,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the post directed toward legislators. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately.”

Republican officials in Tennessee and Kansas have recently received similar letters. A legislative office building in Nashville temporarily locked down on Thursday after the House Speaker said multiple Republican leaders got mail with “a white powder substance.” The letters included “obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans,” according to a House Republican Caucus spokesperson who did not provide further details.

The FBI said Thursday that ongoing lab tests did not indicate any risk to public safety.

About 100 such letters have been sent to lawmakers and public officials across Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary tests did not detect any common dangerous toxins and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Thousands of East Texans without power after Friday night storms
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Rusk County roads blocked by trees toppled in storm
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

Latest News

Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garner
Tyler Rose Garden holds 3rd annual Bee Day in the Garden
A Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random when traveling on the highway.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
WebXtra: National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month