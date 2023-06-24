Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major wreck in Rusk County sends multiple people to hospitals

(Rusk County OEM)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash near Henderson on Saturday required several people to be taken to hospitals.

Emergency responders cleared a major crash at State Highway 323 and Loop 571 involving two vehicles, according to a post from the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. This crash necessitated the launch of a helicopter and had multiple victims taken to local hospitals, the OEM said.

OEM units were the first to arrive, with quick assistance from Rusk County patrol deputies, Henderson Fire Department, Christus EMS, UT Health East Texas EMS and the Texas Highway Patrol.

Authorities have asked the public not to identify persons or vehicles involved in this crash, as multiple families are dealing with a tragic situation.

