East Texans in Rusk County without power left to clean up damage from overnight storm

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of East Texans are still without power Saturday after storms rolled through last night, and some are also cleaning up damage.

It all happened in Rusk County, as the storm started up from the north and reached all the way to the center of Henderson.

Rusk County Emergency Management said there are no reports of any fatalities or major injuries, but power continues to be out for some and damage still remains across the county.

Along Highway 42 near Overton, lots broken trees and downed power lines could be seen. In Henderson, more fallen trees were laid out, especially in residential areas.

“I would say that it’s probably one of the worst winds that I’ve heard since I’ve been here. It was pretty bad,” said Warren Marr, who was affected by the storm.

Marr lives on County Road 308, where a tree fell near his driveway. “We’re very lucky it missed my fence. It missed the power lines.”

On Forrest Lane, an uprooted tree fell on top of a house. Patrick Dooley with Rusk County Emergency Management said people were in the home, but no one was injured.

And, on Highway 79, two massive trees fell in front of a home. The homeowner told us she’s grateful it missed her roof.

Linemen could be seen in Henderson, working to restore the power. Dooley said numbers have gone down significantly since last night.

“It started out at 11 thousand last night. This morning, by 8:00 to 8:30, they got us down to 91, and I think we’re down to 44 hundred now.”

Dooley said it may take some time for everything to be restored, but in the meantime, “If you see trees down, before you try to drive around them or go through them, make sure there are no power lines in them. If you see power lines in them, turn around. Always assume that line is still energized and still hot. We don’t want anyone getting hurt. Be cautious of the workers that are still out there. We still got a lot of people with chainsaws on the ground working.”

Dooley said it could take until Monday for power to be fully restored and for the damage to be cleaned up.

