Authorities searching for SUV that crashed into house near Payne Springs

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An SUV crashed into the corner of a house, injuring the person inside, before leaving the scene.

At about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue was alerted for a vehicle that had hit a house on Double Bridge Road then fled the scene, according to a post from the rescue.

One person was in the room that was hit and sustained minor injuries, firemen said. He was evaluated by EMS but not taken to the hospital.

Crews helped residents tarp over the damage to the house to try to prevent further loss, but a new riding lawnmower and other equipment was also damaged in the wreck, the post said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a hit and run.

