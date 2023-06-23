Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

World’s oldest African penguin dies at 43, zoo announces

The Metro Richmond Zoo team said it is saddened to report the passing of one of its beloved penguins at the age of 43. (Source: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says the oldest African penguin in the world has died.

According to the Metro Richmond Zoo, the animal named ET died peacefully last Saturday from natural causes at the age of 43.

Zoo officials said at the time of her passing, ET was the world’s oldest known African penguin.

In the wild, the average lifespan of African penguins is around 15 to 20 years.

The animal care team said ET was a favorite among visitors and staff, as people came from all around the world to visit her while she called the zoo home.

She was born at the Detroit Zoo on Jan. 28, 1980, before moving to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in 1982 where she gained the name ET after the movie that debuted that same year.

ET then arrived at the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995 as an original member of its penguin colony.

Officials said ET had three mates during her time at the zoo. She outlived two of them and leaves behind her current mate named Einstein.

African penguins are endangered, but ET contributed significantly to her species by laying over 45 eggs, according to the zoo.

ET’s quality of life was strong until the very end. The team said she always loved to swim and was seen in her pool the day before she died.

Her last moments were spent surrounded by staff members who cared for her throughout the years, the team shared.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
Heat And Vehicles
BBB warns of scam artists looking to take advantage of East Texans with storm damage
Power outages around East Texas continue, although, much to their relief, many can now turn...
East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
Smith County inmates tend to a garden along Hwy 155 which helps contribute to the East Texas...
Smith County jail inmates grow fresh produce for East Texas Food Bank