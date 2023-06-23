WebXtra: Mount Vernon FBC offers free meals to community

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Baptist church is providing thousands of free meals to the members of their community.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Mount Vernon First Baptist Church’s pastor, who said they will hand out 1,000 meals on Friday night starting at 5 p.m. According to the pastor, they will do the same on Saturday night at the same time.

The meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and everyone in Franklin County or otherwise in need of a hot meal is welcome.

