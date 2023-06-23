Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Mount Vernon FBC offers free meals to community

An East Texas Baptist church is providing thousands of free meals to the members of their community.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Baptist church is providing thousands of free meals to the members of their community.

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Mount Vernon First Baptist Church’s pastor, who said they will hand out 1,000 meals on Friday night starting at 5 p.m. According to the pastor, they will do the same on Saturday night at the same time.

The meals will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and everyone in Franklin County or otherwise in need of a hot meal is welcome.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

Latest News

Resources include cases of water, bags of ice and boxes containing 12 meals.
National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon
Resources include cases of water, bags of ice and boxes containing 12 meals.
WebXtra: National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon
WebXtra: Mount Vernon FBC offers free meals to community
SFA system update graphic
Email service restored for SFA faculty, staff