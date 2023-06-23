WebXtra: City of Hawkins to continue providing resources to those without power

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Distribution centers across East Texas continue to dole out food supplies, and one East Texas town will continue to make hot meals for anyone who needs it.

The Hawkins cooling center is at the city fire department, and that’s also where they continue to offer hot meals.

With help from National Guard troops and volunteers, water, ice and MRE’s are being given to those in need of them.

Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard talks about how they will continue the effort for those who have now resources to draw on.

