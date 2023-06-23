Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin

Thorleifur Ulfarsson leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Austin after scoring two goals against the San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Houston Dynamo (8-7-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (6-8-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -102, Houston +244, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Thorleifur Ulfarsson leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Austin after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin is 4-8-4 in Western Conference games. Jon Gallagher leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five. Austin has scored 21 goals.

The Dynamo are 6-5-2 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are fifth in the Western Conference with 24 goals led by Hector Herrera with three.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallagher has scored five goals with one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Herrera has three goals and five assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Leo Vaisanen (injured), Alexander Ring (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

