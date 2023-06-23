Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime

“It is indeed much more prevalent than the average person thinks of it.”
Cattle rustling can not only take the form of physical theft, but also through various digital formats like online auctions as well as through bad checks.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Larry Hand is a special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He says cattle rustling can not only take the form of physical theft, but also through various digital formats like online auctions as well as through passing bad checks.

Hand said they typically see “30 to 50 cases a year. That may not sound that many, but some of these cases go on for months at a time.”

One way to prevent this crime is branding the animals. Rustlers often look for ones that are not branded.

“Because it helps us and our marketing inspectors who are stationed at various livestock auction barns across Texas, it helps us to track and possibly locate stolen cattle on your behalf if you’re the victim,” Hand said.

For absentee landowners, Hand suggests doing random visits of the land.

“Keeping good records, vetting your employees to make sure they have a good solid background before you put them on the payroll, as well as contracting persons who come on to work your animals.”

He also says many thefts first appear on paper so keep receipts as a backup, and do research when doing business with new customers.

In the late 1800s, cattle rustling was a hanging offense. Now, the penalty starts at a third-degree felony for one head of cattle. a person could face two to ten years of jail time and/or a 10 thousand dollar fine.

But if the victim is 65 years or older, “It automatically jumps it from a third degree to a second degree,” said Hand.

Hand advises livestock owners to get familiar with your special ranger in your district, as they are there to help and protect victims from these crimes.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Larry Hand, a special ranger from Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association about preventative tups to avoid rustli

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot

Latest News

A couple of recent questions that I haven’t heard in some time is “how do I grow sweet potatoes...
East Texas Ag News: Sweet potatoes take well to hot summer days
Workers clear a downed tree from the roof of a home on Tiffany Lane in Longview.
Insurance companies may cover food thrown out due to power outages
Last week’s storm and power outages resulted in a high demand for generators, the likes of...
Longview generator shortage follows weather-related spike in demand
Lufkin City Hall
Lufkin City Council approves homestead exemption, park master plan budget amendment