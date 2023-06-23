Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Rob Manfred says granting sign-stealing Astros immunity was ‘maybe not my best decision ever’

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says if he could do it over again, he may not have granted immunity to Houston Astros players while investigating the team’s sign-stealing scandal in 2020
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says if he could do it over again, he may not have granted immunity to Houston Astros players while investigating the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Manfred oversaw Major League Baseball's investigation that confirmed the Astros stole signs with banned electronics en route to a 2017 World Series title. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the fallout, as was ex-Astros bench coach Alex Cora from his managerial job with the Boston Red Sox.

Astros players, though, were granted immunity during the probe — a decision that peeved players and fans alike when MLB's report and discipline were issued in January 2020.

During an interview with Time magazine published Wednesday, Manfred said it was "maybe not my best decision ever."

"I’m not sure that I would have approached it with giving players immunity," he said. "Once we gave players immunity, it puts you in a box as to what exactly you were going to do in terms of punishment.

“I might have gone about the investigative process without that grant of immunity and see where it takes us. Starting with, I’m not going to punish anybody, maybe not my best decision ever.”

MLB completed the investigation in less than two months. Without immunity, the probe likely would have taken far longer.

Players from that 2017 Astros team, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, have been heckled by fans since the commissioner's report was released in 2020, and frustration remains among at least some players, too.

In May, White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to close out a victory, then called Correa "a cheater" to reporters after the game.

Manfred also said he'd like to take back a “rather flip comment” he made in the aftermath of the Astros' scandal, when he referred to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”

___

AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree

Latest News

FILE - Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock,...
Judge strikes down Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors
A small alligator swims in the collected water around the dilapidated infrastructure of the B-5...
State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’
A wounded baby nutria Denny Lacoste rescued is photographed in Metairie, La. Monday, March 13,...
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
FILE - In this aerial photo taken with a drone, flood waters surround storm damaged homes on...
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida
Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances