Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to officials, Canyon Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to Palo Duro Canyon.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials said the Lighthouse Trail was extremely hot with a heat warning sent out on Tuesday about 1:45 p.m.

An autopsy has been sent, officials said.

