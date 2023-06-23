Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.(KBTX)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to officials, Canyon Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to Palo Duro Canyon.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials said the Lighthouse Trail was extremely hot with a heat warning sent out on Tuesday about 1:45 p.m.

An autopsy has been sent, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

