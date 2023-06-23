National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The National Guard was activated on Wednesday to run a resource distribution center out of the Mt. Vernon ISD administration building.

The National Guard, Texas A&M Forest Service, Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and others have distributed water, ice and MRE’s to over 1,000 households. The center is a drive through, and it is open daily. It will remain open as long as needed.

Resources include cases of water, bags of ice and boxes containing 12 meals.

