Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon

The National Guard was activated on Wednesday to run a resource distribution center out of the Mt. Vernon ISD administration building.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The National Guard was activated on Wednesday to run a resource distribution center out of the Mt. Vernon ISD administration building.

The National Guard, Texas A&M Forest Service, Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and others have distributed water, ice and MRE’s to over 1,000 households. The center is a drive through, and it is open daily. It will remain open as long as needed.

Resources include cases of water, bags of ice and boxes containing 12 meals.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

Latest News

Mount Vernon First Baptist Church is handing out free meals to the community.
WebXtra: Mount Vernon FBC offers free meals to community
To help people recover a little, the East Texas Food Bank set up distribution operations in...
East Texas Food Bank holds distribution in Longview
EAST TEXAS FOOD BANK GARDEN
Smith County jail inmates grow fresh produce for East Texas Food Bank
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park