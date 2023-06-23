Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin psychologist says anxiety screening now recommended for all adults

Psychologist Dr. Laura Cooper of Lufkin has been in practice since 2018. Cooper said anxiety is a natural response everyone has.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, an independent volunteer panel of national experts are recommending anxiety screening for all young and middle-aged adults.

"That's kind of a survival mechanism that we have to protect us from danger."

“That’s kind of a survival mechanism that we have to protect us from danger.”

According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults 18 years old and older.

“One in four men and almost half of women will experience an anxiety disorder,” said Cooper.

Irritability, fatigue, and having a hard time concentrating are symptoms often found in anxiety disorders.

“They are recognizable, and a lot of times, we tend to minimize them,” said Cooper.

Cooper said screenings can help reduce anxiety levels.

“Our scores trend down for GAD-7, which shows that when we do treat individuals with anxiety, we do see improvement within eight to 12 weeks. Screenings can also help individuals establish a relationship with a mental health professional and reduce the stigma that comes with it,” said Cooper. “I think once people come into the office and they’re like, ‘this is so much better than what I thought it was going to be like.’”

To download the GAD -7 anxiety screening form, click here.

