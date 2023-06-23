Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Homeland Security agent testifies in Jacksonville man’s child sex trafficking trial

Desnique Herndon
Desnique Herndon(Gregg County Jail)
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day four of the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of involvement in a sex trafficking ring began with testimony from a Homeland Security agent.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Special Agent Jeff Williams testified as recordings between Herndon and “Alicia” were played. The recordings show Herndon attempting to convince Alicia, an alleged victim of Herndon’s sex trafficking ring, to now appear in court. Williams also revealed that Herndon had contacted other alleged victims in an attempt to persuade them from reporting themselves as victims.

Before breaking for lunch, prosecutors presented video footage of an interview between Williams and Herndon after Herndon’s arrest where he acknowledged his involvement in multiple business arrangements for the alleged trafficking victims, including a female under the age of 14.

Previous reporting:

More victims take stand in trial of Jacksonville man accused of child sex trafficking

Victims take stand in trial of Jacksonville man accused of child sex trafficking

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree

Latest News

A Nacogdoches County house had its roof blown off during severe weather.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County family continues home recovery after severe storms
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County family continues home recovery after severe storms
To help people recover a little, the East Texas Food Bank set up distribution operations in...
East Texas Food Bank holds distribution in Longview
To help people recover a little, the East Texas Food Bank set up distribution operations in...
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank holds distribution in Longview