Homeland Security agent testifies in Jacksonville man’s child sex trafficking trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day four of the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of involvement in a sex trafficking ring began with testimony from a Homeland Security agent.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Special Agent Jeff Williams testified as recordings between Herndon and “Alicia” were played. The recordings show Herndon attempting to convince Alicia, an alleged victim of Herndon’s sex trafficking ring, to now appear in court. Williams also revealed that Herndon had contacted other alleged victims in an attempt to persuade them from reporting themselves as victims.

Before breaking for lunch, prosecutors presented video footage of an interview between Williams and Herndon after Herndon’s arrest where he acknowledged his involvement in multiple business arrangements for the alleged trafficking victims, including a female under the age of 14.

