Gun Barrel City firefighters rescue driver trapped in wrecked car

Image of car after Gun Barrel City wreck.
Image of car after Gun Barrel City wreck.(Gun Barrel City Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
From Press Release

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas - On Thursday, June 22, at 9:01pm the Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments, along with UT Health EMS, responded to a major car accident with entrapment in the 1100 block of West Main Street.

A pickup truck and a small passenger car collided. Due to the force of the impact, the driver of the passenger car was trapped in their vehicle. Firefighters used the Hurst Jaws of Life® Rescue Tools to safely remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was flown by Flight For Life to Tyler. The other driver was transported to UT Health East Cedar Creek. Gun Barrel City Police diverted traffic on West Main Street as the roadway was closed for approximately one hour.

