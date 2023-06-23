Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County jury duty cancelled for Monday

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County residents scheduled for jury duty on Monday, June 26 are no longer needed.

The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of June 26th. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, June 26, 2023 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

