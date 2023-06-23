Fruit breakfast salad by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oaklea Mansion’s Fruit Breakfast Salad
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Business owner and East Texas native Casie Buck has shared her recipe for a crisp, fruity breakfast salad.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Arugula
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 cup raspberries
  • 1/2 cup blackberries
  • 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced
  • 1/2 cup blueberry, vanilla goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Instructions

  1. Wash and dry the arugula (or desired salad mix) and place it in a large bowl.
  2. Add the strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, and walnuts to the bowl.
  3. Drizzle the salad with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and toss to combine.  Serve and enjoy!

