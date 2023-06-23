Fruit breakfast salad by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Business owner and East Texas native Casie Buck has shared her recipe for a crisp, fruity breakfast salad.
Oaklea Mansion’s Fruit Breakfast Salad
Ingredients
- 4 cups Arugula
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 1/2 cup raspberries
- 1/2 cup blackberries
- 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1/2 cup blueberry, vanilla goat cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 cup walnuts
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Instructions
- Wash and dry the arugula (or desired salad mix) and place it in a large bowl.
- Add the strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, and walnuts to the bowl.
- Drizzle the salad with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and toss to combine. Serve and enjoy!
