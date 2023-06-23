Friday’s Weather: Very warm and muggy

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got one final “not too hot” kind of day before temperatures quickly warm over the weekend. We’re starting the day off mild and still pretty muggy in the middle 70s before temperatures see a quick warm-up back into the middle 80s by lunchtime. Highs for most will range in the lower to middle 90s with manageable humidity levels across most of East Texas, meaning the heat index will once again range anywhere from 99 to 107 degrees so please continue to stay hydrated and limit strenuous activities outside. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible once again throughout the day today, so hopefully you’ll win the “rain lottery” and get a decent cooldown during the heat of the day. There is still the possibility a cluster of showers and storms could move into East Texas after midnight tonight and would last into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday. Severe threats still look limited for this overnight rain, but we could still get some gusty winds, small hail, and lightning/thunder. After this final round, skies totally dry out for the remainder of the weekend as well as most of next week. South winds return by Saturday morning which will aid in our quick jump in afternoon temperatures. We’ll see mainly middle 90s for Saturday, but then temperatures become very hot again in the upper 90s with a few spots potentially hitting 100 degrees Monday through Wednesday of next week. Humidity values will also be on the increase, so be prepared for more dangerously high heat indices for the next several days. Stay cool, y’all!

