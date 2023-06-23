Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.(Henderson Fire Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Firefighters in Southern Nevada rescued a young feline caught in a tough spot.

The Henderson Fire Department reports that crews were able to free a 6-week-old kitten that got stuck inside a block wall earlier this week.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of the tiny cat being unable to free itself from the wall.

Crews said they used “a bit of creativity and perseverance” and were able to save the young cat.

“HFD saved the kitten!” the department shared online with photos of the rescue.

No immediate word was given about how the cat initially got inside the wall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition Policy...
Pence calls for his 2024 rivals to back a 15-week federal abortion ban on eve of Dobbs anniversary
Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard talks about how they will continue the effort for those who have...
WebXtra: City of Hawkins to continue providing resources to those without power
Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard talks about how they will continue the effort for those who have...
WebXtra: City of Hawkins to continue providing resources to those without power
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation