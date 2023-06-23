East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue through the afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the western half of East Texas. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and the 70s overnight. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast overnight into early Saturday morning. Then, clouds will clear and most of the day Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chances for rain are gone into next week with temperatures warming to near 100 degrees each afternoon. The high pressure that will cause these high temperatures will slowly weaken and chances for rain could return to the forecast next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.