Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue through the afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the western half of East Texas.  Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening and the 70s overnight.  Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast overnight into early Saturday morning.  Then, clouds will clear and most of the day Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chances for rain are gone into next week with temperatures warming to near 100 degrees each afternoon.  The high pressure that will cause these high temperatures will slowly weaken and chances for rain could return to the forecast next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
An emergency management base camp is up and running in Camp County to help the thousands of...
City of Pittsburg establishes emergency aid ‘base camp’

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 6-23-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 6-23-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips