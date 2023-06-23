Department of Motor Vehicle systems down statewide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pump the brakes today if you need to take care of anything related to your car registration as all Texas Department of Motor Vehicle systems are down.

The Texas DMV said this outage affects all online and in-person vehicle-related services, including county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores and title offices, vehicle dealerships, and specialty license plate purchases. As such, all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers are closed today.

PLEASE NOTE: Driver license services are provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, not TxDMV: https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license

