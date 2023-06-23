Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Bullard lifts water conservation advisory

Water sprinkler
Water sprinkler(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard residents are no longer advised to adhere to stage 3 water conservation practices.

The City of Bullard has completed the necessary repairs to our water well and met the requirements set by TCEQ and the water well is now back in service. As a result, the Stage 3 Water Conservation has been lifted and is no longer in affect as of today.

