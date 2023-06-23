Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.(Durham Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different...
11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree

Latest News

FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be...
Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to a Biden policy on deportations
FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board...
NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment
Gregg County jury duty cancelled for Monday
GRAPHIC: Austin police searcing for hit-and-run driver who left ‘severely’ injured man lying in road