Alleged Smith County cattle rustler makes court appearance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale man accused of stealing cattle appeared in court today and had the date for his next hearing set.

Jesus Sergio Perez-Sanchez, 65, is charged with two counts of theft of cattle, stealing five heads of cattle in total. He was arrested on March 11, 2022 and is being held on a collective bond of $500,000.

Perez worked as a manager at a ranch located on FM 1253 in Lindale.

Perez’s defense asked for more time to negotiate and for Perez to collect money for a restitution payment.

Perez’s next hearing date is set for September 15.

Cattle theft continues to be a crime in this area of East Texas, costing ranchers millions of dollars.

Larry Hand, a special ranger from Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has preventative tips to avoid rustling happening to you.

