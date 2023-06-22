Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Wood County emergency center provides relief for residents without power

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - An emergency management command center is trying to get the word out to East Texans that they can help with essential resources for storm effected citizens.

The Wood County emergency management command center is located at City Hall in Winnsboro.

The center has set up distribution areas in Winnsboro where citizens can get meals, water, ice, services like chainsaw crews. They even have showers and washing machine areas.

Coordinator Mark Griffin, who is also the Winnsboro Fire Chief, says they’re trying to get the word out that help is available.


