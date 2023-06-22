Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree

A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after her home was crushed under the weight of massive trees.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after her home was crushed under the weight of massive trees.

For a while, she and her granddaughter were trapped inside. Terrie Beckham had lived at a home in the 800 block of Broadway for 20 years, before last weeks storm ravaged the house. A huge tree came down cutting her home in half, and briefly trapping her and her granddaughter 9 year old Laeya. The pair were rescued through the kitchen window.

Now Beckham has no place to call home. Though insured and wanting to rebuild, she is currently living with her daughter and her family in cramped conditions.

Beckham spoke about the ordeal of being trapped in a crushed home.

