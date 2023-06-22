WebXtra: House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview opens to help those without power

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview will be open as a cooling center until 6:00 p.m. A free dinner will be served around 5.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn interviews House of Hope director Helen Johnson about the shelter opening up as a cooling center to help those affected by power outages.

“I had been thinking about it since Sunday and praying about it” said Johnson. “I came in Tuesday and said this is what we’re gonna do Wednesday and Thursday and everyone was thrilled, ready to help.”

Johnson said that they’re doing this in part to give back to the community that gives to them.

“The community just wraps there arms around us everyday,” said Johnson. “And so it’s so important to us in a time of their need, to give back.”

And if you’re interested you may be able to hear from the women that House of Hope helps everyday.

“We’ve got a lot of women in here with a lot of wonderful testimonies of victory and success,” said Johnson.

The House of Hope women’s shelter is located at 3011 West Marshall Ave. Longview, TX 75601.

