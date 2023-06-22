Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview opens to help those without power

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn interviews House of Hope director Helen Johnson about the shelter opening up as a cooling center to help those affected by power outages.
By Arthur Clayborn and Travis Noriega
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview will be open as a cooling center until 6:00 p.m. A free dinner will be served around 5.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn interviews House of Hope director Helen Johnson about the shelter opening up as a cooling center to help those affected by power outages.

“I had been thinking about it since Sunday and praying about it” said Johnson. “I came in Tuesday and said this is what we’re gonna do Wednesday and Thursday and everyone was thrilled, ready to help.”

Johnson said that they’re doing this in part to give back to the community that gives to them.

“The community just wraps there arms around us everyday,” said Johnson. “And so it’s so important to us in a time of their need, to give back.”

And if you’re interested you may be able to hear from the women that House of Hope helps everyday.

“We’ve got a lot of women in here with a lot of wonderful testimonies of victory and success,” said Johnson.

The House of Hope women’s shelter is located at 3011 West Marshall Ave. Longview, TX 75601.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
New nursing space at LeTourneau
LeTourneau University expands nursing program with new building, tech
LeTourneau University expands nursing program with new building, tech
Ryan Nichols
Filing alleges brainwashing led to Longview man’s involvement in Jan. 6 riot