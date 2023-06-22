WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue horse from pool with crane

From TMX

ZEPHYRHILLS, Florida - Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to find a horse stuck in a swimming pool.

Firefighters started to keep the horse calm and called for assistance from Squad 1. Squad 1 responded to the scene with our large animal rescue equipment, and the team went to work. After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water.

We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!

