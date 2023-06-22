Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue horse from pool with crane

Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday for a stuck horse.Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

ZEPHYRHILLS, Florida - Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to find a horse stuck in a swimming pool.

Firefighters started to keep the horse calm and called for assistance from Squad 1. Squad 1 responded to the scene with our large animal rescue equipment, and the team went to work. After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water.

We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens
A little girl with autism got a special movie showing after her mother said they were...
Girl with autism kicked out of theater for singing, dancing gets a special showing
KLTV's Arthur Clayborn interviews House of Hope director Helen Johnson about the shelter...
Interview with House of Hope director Helen Johnson
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
WebXtra: Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
WebXtra: Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree