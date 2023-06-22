Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Florida driver plows vehicle into gas station

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CREDIT: HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE/TMX

SEFFNER, FL (KLTV) - A driver in Seffner, FL faces charges for driving through a gas station and pinning a victim walking into the store on Tuesday around 12:24 a.m.

Deputies arrested Anthony Katosh, 37, and charged him with criminal mischief. The pedestrian hit by Katosh’s vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

