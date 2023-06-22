Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Arial, ground views of damage from fatal Matador tornado

A deadly tornado struck the north Texas town of Matador Wednesday night. Credit: Lubbock Fire Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

MATADOR, Texas - A deadly tornado struck the north Texas town of Matador Wednesday night as ongoing severe weather spawns hailstorms and tornadoes across the Plains and the South.

Videos shared by Lubbock Fire and Rescue show the aftermath of the tornado that struck Matador, about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, Wednesday evening.

Emergency services can be seen conducting search and rescue operations through the night. In the daylight, numerous structures are reduced to piles of splinters and large tractor-trailers appear crushed.

Matador was under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m., with possible wind gusts up to 70 mph and baseball-sized hail.

The agency sent a survey team to Matador on Thursday to assess the damage and rate the tornado.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue early Thursday confirmed at least four people were killed and ten were injured in Matador, though rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on Thursday updated the state’s disaster declaration in response to recent storms and tornadoes, adding Motley County, which includes Matador, and five other counties, bringing the total to 21 counties.

A tornado on June 15 in Perryton claimed the lives of three people and injured dozens of others.

“There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

KLTV's Arthur Clayborn interviews House of Hope director Helen Johnson about the shelter...
Interview with House of Hope director Helen Johnson
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
WebXtra: Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
A week after storms hammered East Texas, one resident is looking for a new place to live after...
WebXtra: Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to...
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue horse from pool with crane