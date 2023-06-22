Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Urban America Outdoors’ to host kid’s fishing derby at Faulkner Park

A fishing derby hosted by a well-known TV program is coming to Tyler.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fishing derby hosted by a well-known TV program is coming to Tyler.

“Urban America Outdoors” is a program that airs on many affiliates throughout the country. The producers and host, Candice Price and Wayne Hubbard, are award winners on the show. Saturday at Faulkner Park, they will host a fishing derby for kids based out of Kansas City, and they look forward to visiting East Texas.

“We have a lot of good friends there in Tyler. You know everybody kind of likes Tyler because that’s where Pat Mahomes came from, we’re in Kansas City, but we also love Tyler,” said Price. “We got the invite so we’re coming, bringing our urban kids fishing derby which travels across the country. And we had the ask, and we’re going to deliver.”

The idea is to expose inner-city kids to fishing outdoors. Texas Parks and Wildlife is one of several sponsors. The kid’s derby is free for ages 4 through 16, who must be accompanied by a parent. Older anglers will need to show their fishing license.

“You know, we’re all Americans, proud Americans, and outdoors is for everyone and that’s really what ‘Urban America Outdoors’ stands for. When we first started ‘Urban America Outdoors,’ our goal was to show positive images of diversity,” said Hubbard. “People in the outdoors, African American people in the outdoors. Typically, before we started, the only people we would see would be the athletes, and people of that nature, who traditionally did outdoors, but you knew they were there for a reason. So, our focal point was to say we’ve always been in the outdoors, we’ve always enjoyed nature, always a part of it, but you didn’t see it. So that’s how we produce and came up with ‘Urban America Outdoors.’”

“We want to go out, connect youth to nature and get them involved, that’s kind of like the gateway to fishing, that goes into outdoors,” said Price.

