Tyler Public Library meets to consider relocating 2 controversial books

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texans are speaking out about the placement of two books at the Tyler Public Library.

The books are currently in the young adult section, but some said they belong to the adult section based on their content.

“‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ by George M. Johnson is a memoir of the author growing up black and gay. The other was ‘Out of Darkness’ by Ashley Hope Perez, which is a historical novel set in the 1930s up to the 1937 New London school explosion,” said City Librarian Ashley Taylor.

The young adult section follows the age recommendation from 14 to 17 years old. But the library has received requests of reconsideration to relocate it to the adult section. Some claim these books are sexually explicit.

“I don’t believe this should be a political issue. I think regardless of your political persuasion, if you’re a good parent, you don’t want to see materials like this in the hands of your children,” said one citizen who was for the relocation.

“But the section that it’s placed in is trusted by the library attendee and parent to by guiding the reader for what is in the book the two books that have been appealed to the board are equally offensive,” said another pro-relocation citizen.

Others said the books should stay in their current section and, and the sexual content should not be considered pornography.

“Gay and transgender students need to see themselves represented in a book,” said one citizen against the relocation.

“Non-consensual sexual activities are not porn. Sexual abuse is not porn,” Rose City Book Club’s Nicole Gaston said. “They are horrible things that whether people want to admit it or not are happening to people and children, and those children may not feel comfortable talking about it. Parents either need to get ahead of it and talk about it. A continuing conversation, rather than just ignore it.”

After hearing testimony, the library’s board members voted to keep “All Boys Aren’t Blue” in the young adult section. “Out of Darkness” will be moved to the adult section.

“I don’t see really any rhyme or reason to that because both books have sexually explicit content. But they both should’ve been moved to the adult section.” said Christin Bentley, State Republican Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 1.

After tonight’s vote, those who agree with moving the books to the adult section said they will continue to address the situation and bring other concerns they may have to the board.

