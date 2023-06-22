Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin

An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The southbound lanes of west Loop 287 are shut down near the Denman Avenue intersection due to a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic is being allowed to travel Denman Avenue, but that portion of Loop 287 will remain closed to allow for cleanup. The truck was carrying a substance that leaked onto the highway, but the substance is not hazardous. The product is oil-based meaning proper cleanup will be required to prevent slick road conditions. TxDOT and the City of Lufkin Street Department are being called to the scene.

Expect delays while traveling the northbound lanes of Loop 287 and use caution in the area. Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the Chestnut Street intersection. Avoid southbound travel in the area until further notice.

No major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

Blair Blackwell with the the East Texas Food Bank talks about the organization's food giveaway.
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
Blair Blackwell with the the East Texas Food Bank talks about the organization's food giveaway.
WebXtra: East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
Desnique Herndon
More victims take stand in trial of Jacksonville man accused of child sex trafficking
Car interior
WebXtra: Annual check-ups vital for cars to survive extreme East Texas heat