More victims take stand in trial of Jacksonville man accused of child sex trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two more child victims took the stand Thursday in the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of heading up a child prostitution ring.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Herndon’s co-defendants, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Tavarus D. Watkins and Patrick Lamont Cross have pleaded guilty in the case and are waiting for sentencing.

The two victims testified how they met Herndon through Facebook and began forming a friendly relationship with him. One girl said she was 15 when she first started talking to Herndon. The second said she was 15 or 16.

Just like in Wednesday testimony of separate victims, the two girls said they were promised money to provide sexual favors for clients but never received it.

Both witnesses said Herndon posted ads through a website and advertised sexual work. The clients, called “Johns,” would reach out to the number provided and they said Herndon would pose as the girls and respond to the messages.

Both girls testified they saw between five and 10 Johns per day.

