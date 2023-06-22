Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

More victims take stand in trial of Jacksonville man accused of child sex trafficking

Desnique Herndon
Desnique Herndon(Gregg County Jail)
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two more child victims took the stand Thursday in the trial of a Jacksonville man accused of heading up a child prostitution ring.

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, 26, was one of four named in an indictment for charges of five counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He faces up to life in prison on the charges.

Herndon’s co-defendants, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Tavarus D. Watkins and Patrick Lamont Cross have pleaded guilty in the case and are waiting for sentencing.

The two victims testified how they met Herndon through Facebook and began forming a friendly relationship with him. One girl said she was 15 when she first started talking to Herndon. The second said she was 15 or 16.

Just like in Wednesday testimony of separate victims, the two girls said they were promised money to provide sexual favors for clients but never received it.

Both witnesses said Herndon posted ads through a website and advertised sexual work. The clients, called “Johns,” would reach out to the number provided and they said Herndon would pose as the girls and respond to the messages.

Both girls testified they saw between five and 10 Johns per day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethon Marquist Polty
Upshur County officials say high-speed chase suspect crashed into 5 telephone poles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
West Virginia utility lineman dies while working in Marshall
Jerry Thompson
Sheriff’s office: Hawkins man admits to drowning 9 puppies

Latest News

An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
Car interior
WebXtra: Annual check-ups vital for cars to survive extreme East Texas heat
WebXtra: Annual check-ups vital for cars to survive extreme East Texas heat
A Florida driver crashes their vehicle into a gas station convenience store.
WATCH: Florida driver plows vehicle into gas station