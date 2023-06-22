LeTourneau University expands nursing program with new building, tech

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - LeTourneau University is nearing completion on the construction of an all-new nursing facility.

Dr. Kimberly Quiett, Dean of Nursing at LeTourneau, said the rising demand for nurses created a need for a newer space for the growing program. According to Quiett, the space will have updated tech and will allow for the student body to double in size.

“We’ve had a nursing program for about 10 years, now, so we’re kind of coming out of our infancy and growing up, and so this this building’s just really a part of our university showing support for nursing here in our area,” she said.

The dean said that the program not only outgrew the old space, but tech in nursing becomes outdated quickly as well. This new building will house a new simulation hospital, boasting four rooms equipped with technology like simulators to train for patient care.

“We want to make sure that students in our area know that LeTourneau’s here, and know that LeTourneau has a nursing program that’s growing,” Quiett said.

The school broke ground on the new space in December, after having been in the planning stages for over a year beforehand.

An open house will be held on Aug. 21, and the space will host classes starting in the fall semester.

